742,869 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 742,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,975,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.72% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $6,973,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $157.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,013. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

