$78.59 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $78.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $379.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,131. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

