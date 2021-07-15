780,407 Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 780,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFAQU. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AFAQU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 3,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.