$86.18 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $86.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $89.60 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $347.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $329.62 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $818.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

