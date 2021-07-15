91,850 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 91,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

OTCMKTS EPHYU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,065. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

