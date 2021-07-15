925,000 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of MUDS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 6,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,675. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.