ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

