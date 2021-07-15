Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $94.29 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

