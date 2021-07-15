Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

