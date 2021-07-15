AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $120.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.