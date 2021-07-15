Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

