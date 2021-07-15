ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading 3.1% Higher

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.44. 44,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 472,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

