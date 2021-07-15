ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading 3.1% Higher

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.44. 44,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 472,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.
In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
