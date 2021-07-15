Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 10,100,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

