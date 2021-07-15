Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

ACEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ACEL stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,755 shares of company stock worth $2,023,275. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

