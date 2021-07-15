Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10. Accolade has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $41,847,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

