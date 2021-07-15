Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 53,930 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $233,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

