Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Acerinox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

