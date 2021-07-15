Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 164,652 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

