ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWOU. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of STWOU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

