Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of AFIB opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 183.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

