adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $190.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.79. adidas has a 1-year low of $134.96 and a 1-year high of $191.43. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

