Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 350.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $605.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $288.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $611.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.