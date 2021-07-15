Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.13

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.