Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $310.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 293.20 ($3.83), with a volume of 7878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of £620.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

