Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,822,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,070 shares of company stock worth $37,331,237 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

