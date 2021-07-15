Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,822,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,070 shares of company stock worth $37,331,237 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
