Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.58. 573,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$861.56 million and a PE ratio of -48.21. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.17.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

