Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.