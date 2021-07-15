Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives $2,000.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

ADYYF traded up $74.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,574.83. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,320.82. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,501.00 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

