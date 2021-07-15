Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aemetis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Aemetis stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $245,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

