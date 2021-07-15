Aergo Hits Market Cap of $44.10 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $44.10 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

