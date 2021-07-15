AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:MITT remained flat at $$3.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,334,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 161,768 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

