AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.80 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RERE opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.