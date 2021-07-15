Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

