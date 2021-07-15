Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €110.98 ($130.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €106.60. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.