Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ajax I in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ajax I during the first quarter worth $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I during the first quarter worth $19,364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I during the first quarter worth $16,395,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Ajax I during the first quarter worth $10,260,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJAX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 2,534,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Ajax I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

