Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.
Shares of AKZOY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.
