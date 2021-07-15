Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.49.

AGI opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

