Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173,098 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $5,537,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Albemarle stock opened at $182.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

