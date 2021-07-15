Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE AA opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last three months.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.