Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

