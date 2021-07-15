Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.69% of Align Technology worth $294,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $17.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $617.88. 10,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,390. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

