Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.