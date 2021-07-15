Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. 1,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

