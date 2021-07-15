Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Odey Holdings AG

Odey Holdings AG lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Odey Holdings AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Odey Holdings AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $17.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,547.13. 25,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

