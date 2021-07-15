Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,696. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

