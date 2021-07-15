Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

