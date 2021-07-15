Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

