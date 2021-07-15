American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 374,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,229. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

