American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Sells $1,555,336.20 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.52 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

