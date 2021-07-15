American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Sells $1,555,336.20 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.52 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
