American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $47.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

